Attack on NCP rally: Interim govt vows punishment for this heinous act
The interim government has issued a statement strongly condemning the attack on National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders and activists. The statement issued on Wednesday from the official Facebook page of the Offic evening said the use of violence today in Gopalganj was utterly indefensible.
The interim government further said in the statement, “Preventing young citizens from peacefully holding a rally to commemorate the one-year anniversary of their revolutionary movement is a shameful violation of their fundamental rights. Members of the National Citizen Party (NCP), police and media were subjected to brutal attacks, with their cars vandalised and individuals violently assaulted.”
Claiming that members of banned Chhatra League and Awami League carried out these attacks, the statement further said, “This heinous act—allegedly carried out by members of the banned Awami League’s Chhatra League and AL activists —will not go unpunished. The perpetrators must be swiftly identified and held fully accountable. There is no place for such violence against any citizen of Bangladesh.”
“We commend the Army and police for their prompt intervention, and we applaud the resilience and courage of the students and people who carried on with their rally despite these malicious threats.
Those responsible for this brutality will face justice. Let it be made absolutely clear: violence has no place in our nation. Justice must and will prevail,” it added.