BGB deployed in Dhaka, Chattogram, Bogura, Rangpur, Rajshahi

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have been deployed in Dhaka, Chattogram, Bogura, Rangpur and Rajshahi to maintain law and order amid the ongoing quota reform movement across the country.

