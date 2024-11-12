Chief adviser meets top global leaders at COP29

Chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus passed a busy day today, the opening day of the COP29 global climate summit, in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

The head of Bangladesh interim government and the 2006 Nobel Peace laureate met at least 20 top leaders of countries across the globe and heads of international agencies, according to a message received here.

The chief adviser met Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish first lady at the summit of the world leaders at the COP29 venue.