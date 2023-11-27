230 BGB platoons deployed today

Like Sunday, a total of 230 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order as the second day of the latest 48-hour countrywide blockade called by the BNP and like-minded opposition parties is underway.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, confirmed the development this morning.

Today, 230 BGB platoons have been deployed in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country to resist any untoward incident.