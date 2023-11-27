230 BGB platoons deployed today

Like Sunday, a total of 230 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order as the second day of the latest 48-hour countrywide blockade called by the BNP and like-minded opposition parties is underway.
Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, confirmed the development this morning.
Today, 230 BGB platoons have been deployed in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country to resist any untoward incident.
Members of the paramilitary force have been performing their duties to ensure safety of lives and properties in the country since the opposition parties began observing blockades and hartals from the end of last month.
BNP and like-minded opposition parties called the blockade after the general election schedule was announced by the election commission (EC).
The blockades have been marked by incidents of arson attacks and violence with poor public response to the street programme.