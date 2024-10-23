HRW urges govt to amend ICT act as Hasina, others face arrest warrants

Human Rights Watch urged interim government of Bangladesh to amend the International Crimes (Tribunal) Act to ensure a fair and impartial judicial process as the tribunal issued arrest warrants against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The HRW made the call to the government in a letter sent to law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry on 21 October, Monday.

The tribunal issued arrest warrants against Sheikh Hasina and 44 others including senior members of her cabinet on 17 October.

“Mohammad Tajul Islam, the tribunal’s chief prosecutor, said that Hasina presided over “massacres, killings and crimes against humanity,” during mass protests against her government. According to the interim government’s health minister, over 1,000 people were killed and many thousands injured due to excessive and indiscriminate use of ammunition by security forces during the protests, and violent attacks by her party supporters. Hasina, who eventually resigned and fled to India, has been ordered to appear before the court by 18 November,” reads the HRW statement.

Julia Bleckner, senior Asia researcher at Human Rights Watch, said “Sheikh Hasina and others with command responsibility should be investigated, tried, and, if found responsible, held accountable for the widespread abuses committed during the protests in July and August.

Ensuring fair trials will only strengthen the accountability process and is the only way to deliver genuine justice to victims and their families.”