Govt’s main target protecting farmers’ interest: Sadhan

Food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Tuesday said the government’s main target is to protect the farmer’s interest.
“We must have to protect the interest of the farmers as the present government is a farmers’ friendly government”, he said while inaugurating mango procurement and marketing at Godown Para mango orchard at Sapahar upazila in the district.
About bumper Boro production, the food minister said the country witnessed bumper Aman and Boro production with timely initiatives by prime minister Sheikh Hasina, saying that “The country also witnessed bumper mango production...the farmers are getting fair price in rice production and hopefully the mango grower will receive fair price as well”.
To ensure fair price, he said, “We want to ensure fair price for the farmers while everyone want to buy products in cheaper price as nobody want to feel the hardship of the growers”.
He said, “The government has a plan to export mango with a hygienic certification issued by Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA).”
Chaired by assistant commissioner (land) of Sapahar Sharmin Jahan, the programme also was attended by Upazila Parishad chairman M Shahjahan Hossain, Upazila Awami League president M Shamsul Alam Shah Chowdhury and other local officials.