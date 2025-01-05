Five reform commissions to submit reports on 15 January
Four advisers of the interim government held meetings with the heads of the reform commissions on Saturday. In the meetings, the reform commission chiefs reported to the advisers about their works and shared insights.
According to sources, five of the six reform commissions that were formed in the first phase are set to submit their reports to the chief adviser on 15 January, while the judiciary reform commission has been granted an extension until 31 January.
The meetings took place at the Transparency International, Bangladesh (TIB) office at the MIDAS Center in Dhaka throughout the day, with participation of law affairs adviser Asif Nazrul, environment, forest and climate change adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, energy adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, and industries advisor Adilur Rahman.
Sources said the interim government is likely to hold a dialogue with political parties about the reform proposals following the submissions of the commissions.
There will be a national unity commission with chiefs of the six reform commissions, and they will facilitate the dialogue under the leadership of chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus. The coordination meeting with the reform commission chiefs was part of preparations in the run up to the dialogue, according to sources.