PM's flight departs Narita for Dhaka after five-hour delay due to technical fault
The Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his entourage has departed from Japan’s Narita International Airport for Dhaka, five hours behind schedule, after a technical fault delayed its departure.
The flight took off for Dhaka at around 10:45 pm local time in Japan on Thursday. A member of the prime minister’s entourage confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his entourage were scheduled to leave Japan for Dhaka at around 6:00 pm local time on Thursday after a four-day visit. However, the aircraft could not depart as scheduled due to a technical fault.
After the fault was repaired, the aircraft was ready for departure at around 10:15 pm local time. The flight subsequently left for Dhaka at around 10:45 pm.
Earlier, in a press release issued around 5:00 pm, Biman Bangladesh Airlines said flight BG 377, carrying the prime minister and his entourage, had been delayed in taking off from Narita International Airport for Dhaka due to a technical fault. The airline’s flight operations and engineering teams were working to resolve the problem.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived in Tokyo, the Japanese capital, on 26 October on a four-day state visit at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The prime minister is returning home on Thursday after completing the visit.
In a press release sent at 8:34 pm, Biman’s public relations department later said flight BG 377, carrying the prime minister and his entourage, had safely taken off from Narita International Airport for Dhaka after the technical fault was repaired.
According to the release, the aircraft took off at 7:55 pm Bangladesh time. It is scheduled to land in Dhaka at 3:00 am on 30 October.
Biman’s engineers and Japanese technicians repaired the fault. Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat and Biman’s deputy managing director were present during the process.