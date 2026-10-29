PM's flight departs Narita for Dhaka after five-hour delay due to technical fault

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his entourage has departed from Japan’s Narita International Airport for Dhaka, five hours behind schedule, after a technical fault delayed its departure.

The flight took off for Dhaka at around 10:45 pm local time in Japan on Thursday. A member of the prime minister’s entourage confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his entourage were scheduled to leave Japan for Dhaka at around 6:00 pm local time on Thursday after a four-day visit. However, the aircraft could not depart as scheduled due to a technical fault.