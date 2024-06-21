Half the ICUs at Bangabandhu Medical are out of order

The neonatal department is on the first floor of BSMMU Block C. There are special ICU facilities here for infants aging from 0128 days. This is the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). There are 20 beds here.

Speaking on Wednesday to the chairman of the neonatal department, Prof Sanjay Kumar Dey, it was learnt that there had been seven newborns admitted on the previous day and 13 ICU beds were vacant. These could not be used due to lack of equipment.

Sanjay Kumar Dey said there 20 ventilators would be required to keep all the beds functional, but there were only 2. A special machine called 'radiant warmer' is used to keep newborn infants warm in the ICU. There is need for 10 such machines, but only 8 are functional. Due to the shortage of all sorts of equipment, it is not possible to admit patients to all the beds.

It would require around Tk 30 million (Tk 3 crore) to keep all the beds functional, said Sanjay Kumar Dey. When asked if he had informed the university authorities about these problems, he said that these problems have been there for long. The vice chancellor had been informed in writing one year ago about all these matters.