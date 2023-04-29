ICU facilities: When will the health ministry wake up?

The civil surgeon of Lalmonirhat district said that when patients are in need of ICU facilities, they refer them to Rangpur Medical College. This happens in many other districts too. When Covid-19 broke out, the pitiful state of ICUs in the country came to the limelight. Certain hospitals at the time set up makeshift ICU units. But merely opening up ICU units is not enough. The appropriate staff and equipment must also be ensured. Many hospitals have ICU beds, but no specialist physicians. It requires 13 round-the-clock physicians to run a 10-bed ICU.

Secretary General of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), Ehteshamul Huq Chowdhury, told Prothom Alo, during the corona pandemic that started three years ago, the head of government had directed that ICU services be started up in every district. This has not happened due to the negligence of the ministry and the health directorate. This is unfortunate.

How much longer will the people have to face this misfortune? According to the health directorate, till 2021 there were 548 ICU beds in the government's specialised hospitals and 348 in the district hospitals. Last year these facilities were added to a few more hospitals. There are around 1000 ICU beds in private hospitals of the country.