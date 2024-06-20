Govt to retrieve allowance with interest from fake freedom fighters

The government will retrieve allowances along with interest from people who have enjoyed the perks entitled to freedom fighters through fraudulence, cheating and false information. Legal action will also be taken.

To date, 8,000 people have already received or are currently receiving the freedom fighter allowances by fraud. The government will retrieve the state allowance from them and inject the money into the state exchequer. Besides, the liberation war affairs ministry will take action on the matter in accordance with the Public Demands Recovery Act.

Sources at the ministry concerned said all deputy commissioners will start receiving letters from next week to take necessary action on the matter.

Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque told Prothom Alo the advice, recommendations and decisions to retrieve the government with interest came from a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on 12 June.