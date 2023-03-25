Elaborate programmes taken to mark Independence Day

Elaborate programmes have been taken to mark the Independence and National Day-2023 on 26 March, reports BSS.

The day's programmes will begin with heralding gun salute early in the morning across the country, including the capital city Dhaka.

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina are scheduled to lay wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar, outskirts of the capital, with the sunrise on the day.

After that, under the leadership of liberation war affairs ministry, martyred family, war-victims and brave freedom fighters will place wreaths there.