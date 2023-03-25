Elaborate programmes taken to mark Independence Day

People from all walks of life, including foreign diplomats, various political and social organisations will pay tribute to the martyrs by placing wreaths at the monument.
On the occasion, the national flag will be hoisted atop all the government, semi-government, autonomous and private buildings, including the easily visible buildings in the capital, with the sunrise on the day while important buildings and structures will be illuminated with lightings, said an official handout.
The main roads and road islands of Dhaka and other cities of the country will be decorated with the national flag and other flags. Bands of different forces will play music at different important points in Dhaka.
The president and the prime minister will deliver messages on the occasion while the newspapers will publish special supplementary and articles on this day highlighting the significance of the day.
The electronic media will broadcast various programmes related to the Liberation War throughout the month.
Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Bangla Academy, National Museum, Liberation War Museum, Bangladesh Shishu Academy and various social and cultural organisations will hold different programmes, including discussion on Liberation War, cultural events, children's drawing, essay writing and sports competitions, playing documentaries and movies based on Liberation War.
Apart from this, felicitations will be given to brave freedom fighters and their family members in cities, districts and upazilas.
Bangladesh Postal Department will issue commemorative postage stamps on the occasion.
Special prayers and worship will be organized in religious institutions, including mosques, temples and pagodas seeking peace, prosperity and progress of the country. High-quality food will be served in all hospitals, prisons, children's families, old shelter homes, vagrant institutions and children care centres across the country.
Countrywide children's parks and museums will be kept open without tickets. Ships of Bangladesh Navy and Coast Guard will be kept open for public at Chittagong, Khulna, Mongla and Payra ports and Dhaka's Sadarghat, Narayanganj's Pagla, Barisal and Chandpur BIWTA dockside from 9:00am to 2:00pm on the day.
Similar programmes will be held at the district and upazila levels and at Bangladesh embassies abroad to highlight the significance of the day, the release added.