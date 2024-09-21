UNGA: No Yunus-Modi meeting, foreign minister-level talks likely

Dr Yunus is scheduled to depart home for New York on 24 September. Regarding speculations over his meeting with the Indian prime minister, Touhid Hossain told the media, “Their presence in New York will not be simultaneous. Indian prime minister Narendra Modi will be departing New York earlier, while chief adviser Dr Yunus will be going there late. Therefore, it seems that there is no possibility of their meeting.”

Regarding a bilateral meeting with the Indian external affairs minister, the foreign adviser said, “The issue of my meeting with S Jaishankar is quite certain. We have to admit that there has been a sort of tension in our relations with India. We cannot deny a problem if we want to solve it.”

He further said, “We will try to ease up tension and facilitate working relations. But dignity and mutual respect should be the basis of the relationship, and we will try in this regard.”