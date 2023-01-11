Bangladesh buys Israeli advanced spy tech

The report said the equipment, which is used to intercept mobile and internet traffic, was sold to the National Telecommunication Monitoring Center (NTMC), a department of the home ministry.

The Haaretz report, quoting export records, said that a SpearHead system was delivered from Switzerland to Dhaka in June 2022. The supplier was Passitora, and the buyer was NTMC. The shipment, weighing 991 kilograms, included the interception system, operating software and hardware components (servers, drives, monitors, etc.) at a total cost of US $5.7 million.

Passitora, a firm registered in Cyprus, is controlled by Tal Dilian, an Israeli businessman and former intelligence commander.

The company’s SpearHead system, which includes a van equipped with surveillance equipment and tracking software, that gathers data from mobile phones via cellular and Wi-Fi networks, including encrypted WhatsApp messages, Facebook chats, contact lists, calls and text messages within a radius of about half a kilometer.