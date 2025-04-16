Massive investment in Dhaka-Sylhet highway, yet safety risks remain

The government is spending nearly Tk 230 billion to upgrade the Dhaka-Sylhet highway to a four-lane road. But despite this massive investment, experts warn the upgraded highway will still pose significant safety risks and may fail to allow vehicles to move at the desired speed.

Stretching 209 kilometres, the Dhaka-Sylhet highway cuts through areas densely populated with industries, markets, hospitals, and educational institutions.

Yet, the current design lacks underpasses or adequate pedestrian crossings, forcing local residents and vehicles to cross the highway directly. Experts say the expansion is proceeding despite serious shortcomings in design and planning.

The Dhaka-Sylhet highway is already one of the most accident-prone roads in the country. According to police records, there have been 358 accidents on this route over the past five years, resulting in more than 400 deaths.