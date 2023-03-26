Independence Day celebrated recalling martyrs, war heroes

The 53rd Independence and National Day was celebrated across the country, commemorating the Liberation War heroes whose sacrifices ensured its freedom from Pakistani oppression in 1971.

The government took elaborate programmes marking the Independence and National Day.

The day's programmes began by heralding gun salutes early in the morning as a mark of profound respect to the heroic struggle of this nation, which suffered a protracted subjugation under foreign rules from time to time till achieving its Independence in 1971.

On the occasion, president M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to the Liberation War martyrs by placing wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar here this morning.

After placing the wreaths, the President and the premier stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War.

A smartly turned-out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented a state salute at that time while the bugles played the last post.

The president and the prime minister also signed the visitors' book kept on the memorial premises.

Jatiya Sangsad speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique, senior Awami League leaders and high civil and military officials, among others, were present on the occasion.

Later, the speaker and the chief justice also paid homage to the martyrs by placing wreaths at the National Memorial.

Flanked by her party leaders, AL president Sheikh Hasina also paid respect to the Liberation War martyrs by placing another wreath at the National Memorial on behalf of the party.