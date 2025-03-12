Arrest warrant issued against Hasina, 4 others over Shapla Chattar incident

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Wednesday issued arrest warrants against five people including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed in a case lodged over the genocide that took place in the capital's Shapla Chattar area on 5 May, 2013.

The court also issued arrest warrant against former home minister Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir, former IGP Hasan Mahmud Khandaker and Imran H Sarker.

The three-member tribunal led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder passed the order, allowing a plea of the prosecution.