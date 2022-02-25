Language movement hero Dhirendranath Datta’s home dilapidated despite assurances

The family house of Dhirendranath Datta, the unsung hero of Language Movement, remained neglected for long due to the local administration’s negligence.

Martyr Dhirendranath Datta, a language activist and politician, used to live in Dharmapasha in Cumilla city, but now the house is on the verge of collapse.

In 2010, the information and cultural affairs minister visited the house and said steps would be taken to preserve the house and transform it into ‘Language Movement Hero Dhirendranath Datta Memorial Museum’ but no steps have been taken as yet.