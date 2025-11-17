Brother of Shaheed Mugdho, DUCSU VP and July injured present at tribunal
On Monday morning, several individuals arrived at the premises of the International Crimes Tribunal, including Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho, brother of Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho, who was martyred during the July mass uprising; Shadik Kayem, vice president of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU); Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of the Inquilab Mancha and a number of individuals injured in the July mass uprising.
Today, Monday, the verdict is scheduled to be delivered in the case filed against three accused, including deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.
Security around the International Crimes Tribunal premises has been strengthened in connection with the announcement of the verdict.
The proceedings for the pronouncement of the verdict are expected to be broadcast live from the courtroom of International Crimes Tribunal-1.
This is the first case relating to crimes against humanity, including killings, committed during the mass uprising.
The verdict will be announced by a three member bench of International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by justice Golam Martuza Mozumdar.
The other members of the tribunal are justice Md Shofiul Alam Mahmood and justice Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.
Alongside deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the other two accused in the case are former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.
Among the three, Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman are fugitives; both are currently residing in India.