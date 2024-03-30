Trial train reaches Jashore from Bhanga in an hour

A trial train with the capacity of running at a speed of 120 kilometres per hour left Bhanga station in Faridpur for Rupdia railway station in Jashore. The train left from the Bamankanda railway junction in Bhanga at 8:55 am Saturday. The authorities will operate the high-speed train again at the same time Sunday.

Bhanga railway station points man Debashish Mandal said the special trial started for Rupdia in Jashore from Bhanga railway junction with five coaches. The train reached its destination at 9:55 am. Officials of Bangladesh Railway, China Engineering Company, Bangladesh Army and other relevant departments were the passengers of the trial train.