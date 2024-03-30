Trial train reaches Jashore from Bhanga in an hour
A trial train with the capacity of running at a speed of 120 kilometres per hour left Bhanga station in Faridpur for Rupdia railway station in Jashore. The train left from the Bamankanda railway junction in Bhanga at 8:55 am Saturday. The authorities will operate the high-speed train again at the same time Sunday.
Bhanga railway station points man Debashish Mandal said the special trial started for Rupdia in Jashore from Bhanga railway junction with five coaches. The train reached its destination at 9:55 am. Officials of Bangladesh Railway, China Engineering Company, Bangladesh Army and other relevant departments were the passengers of the trial train.
According to sources at Bhanga railway junction, loco master Sakhawat Hossain operated the train and while a railway official named Tapash Kumar Biswas was the director. The train reached its maximum speed of 120 km/h on this 87.32 kilometres long route. However, the train didn’t run at its maximum speed all along the route.
Loco master Shakhawat Hossain said, “Three more coaches will be added to the train upon its return from Jashore at around 12:00 pm and will leave for Jashore again for another test run.
Station master of Bhanga railway station Zillur Rahman said the rail track is being constructed under the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project to bring the southern and south-western part of the country under the railway network.
The China Railway Group Limited (CREC) is implementing the project financed jointly by China and Bangladesh.
The broad gauge rail track from Bhanga to Jashore will have railway junctions at Kashiani in Gopalganj, and Padmabila and Singiya in Jashore. Besides, there will be rail stations along the track at Nagarkanda, Muksudpur, Maheshpur, Lohagara, Narail, Jamtala and Rupdia.