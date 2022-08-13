Foreign minister explains his comment on ‘people living in heaven’

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has explained a day after his comment that people are living in heaven in comparison to other countries.

He made the explanation while speaking to the newspersons after a scholarship award giving ceremony organised by Sylhet zila parishad.

The foreign minister's comment has drawn massive criticism after it was published in the newspapers on Friday.

Abdul Momen said, “Yes, I talked about heaven in comparison to other countries. However, many of you (news media) have written that I have said of heaven. It means that my comment has been twisted without mentioning that our inflation rate is quite lower than many other countries."

"The inflation rate in England is 12 per cent, 67 per cent in Turkiye, 37 per cent in Pakistan and 150 per cent in Sri Lanka while our inflation rate is some 7 per cent. From that point of view, we are doing much better than others," he added.