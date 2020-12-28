Legal notice served to ensure adequate equipment at public hospitals

Prothom Alo English Desk
High Court
High Court

A legal notice has been served to the government seeking measures to ensure supply of proper medical equipment at the public hospitals across the country, UNB reports.

Supreme Court lawyer Md JR Khan Robin and Shammi Aktar issued the notice on Sunday to the secretaries to the home and the health ministries, DG of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), director of Central Medical Stores Depot.

The notice also sought supply of proper of medical equipment, repair of the inoperative equipment at the hospitals within 15 days for proper diagnosis, said advocate Md JR Khan Robin.

Otherwise, a writ petition will be filed with the High Court in this regard, he said.

Advertisement

More News

More Rohingya refugees start for Bhasan Char

A total of 13 buses start the journey from Ukhiya Degree College field at around 11:30am on 28 December

French envoy visits Saidabad Water Treatment Plant

French envoy visits Saidabad Water Treatment Plant

‘Disabled persons and emergency assistance: COVID-19 perspective’

Top row (L-R) Rashed Khan Menon, AHM Noman Khan, Shafiqul Islam, Murali Padmanabhan, Muhammad Mushfiqul Wara, Bottom row (L-R) Iti Akhter, Asaduzzaman Chowdhury Russel, Asim Dio, Nusrat Irene, Arafat Sultana Lata

Voting underway in first phase municipality elections

Female voters in queue at Bakerganj Government College center