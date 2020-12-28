Legal notice served to ensure adequate equipment at public hospitals

A legal notice has been served to the government seeking measures to ensure supply of proper medical equipment at the public hospitals across the country, UNB reports.

Supreme Court lawyer Md JR Khan Robin and Shammi Aktar issued the notice on Sunday to the secretaries to the home and the health ministries, DG of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), director of Central Medical Stores Depot.

The notice also sought supply of proper of medical equipment, repair of the inoperative equipment at the hospitals within 15 days for proper diagnosis, said advocate Md JR Khan Robin.

Otherwise, a writ petition will be filed with the High Court in this regard, he said.