Any violence attempt on 28 October to be dealt with iron fist: DMP

The BNP has announced a grand rally in Dhaka on 28 October. The DMP chief extended the police force's support to the political parties for holding peaceful programmes.

"If anyone attempts to create violence under the pretext of a political programme, concerns arise over the security of the 22.4 million Dhaka residents, the DMP will handle the situation with an iron fist," he said.

The DMP commissioner noted that a vested quarter is spreading propaganda on social media platforms to mislead the people, not only regarding the 28 October programme but also on other issues.