Any violence attempt on 28 October to be dealt with iron fist: DMP

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has warned of stringent action against anyone attempting to incite violence under the guise of political programmes and to disrupt the safety of the people and their property on 28 October.
DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman came up with the warning while speaking to reporters after inspecting the operations of the police's MRT unit (metro rail) on Saturday noon.
The BNP has announced a grand rally in Dhaka on 28 October. The DMP chief extended the police force's support to the political parties for holding peaceful programmes.
"If anyone attempts to create violence under the pretext of a political programme, concerns arise over the security of the 22.4 million Dhaka residents, the DMP will handle the situation with an iron fist," he said.
The DMP commissioner noted that a vested quarter is spreading propaganda on social media platforms to mislead the people, not only regarding the 28 October programme but also on other issues.
"I believe the people, including the residents of Dhaka, should remain alert regarding the rumours. Electronic and print media outlets will play a crucial role. Hopefully, we will be able to ensure the safety of the people," he added.
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader told a rally of the party on Monday that if any attempt is made to lay siege to Dhaka, the consequences will be worse than that of Hefazat’s siege at the Shapla Chattar in Motijheel.
On 5 May, 2013, thousands of Hefazat men took positions at Shapla Chattar of the capital's Motijheel area, to press home their demands. The government declined to concede to their demands and drove them out in an operation at the dead of night.
Citing the Awami League leader's warning, a reporter asked if the police have any intelligence information in this regard. In response, Habibur Rahman said they, along with other intelligence agencies, are monitoring the situation and will take action if any concern arises.
He also revisited the nationwide violence in 2013 and 2014 when the police, along with the masses, foiled the attempts of violence.