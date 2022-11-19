Energy, food security cooperation with six Arab countries to increase

The members of the Riyadh-based alliance are Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

The Bangladesh government initiated a move to increase cooperation in different sectors with the GCC secretariat in Riyadh.

In a press release issued from the Bangladesh embassy in Riyadh, it was said, under this MOU both sides will hold regular consultations for political, economic, cultural, people-to-people contact, climate change, agriculture, food security and environment protection cooperation.

A meeting was held between the foreign minister and the GCC secretary general before the MoU was signed. At the meeting, secretary (East) of the foreign ministry ambassador Mashfee Binte Shams, ambassador of Bangladesh to Bahrain Md. Nazrul Islam, PhD and concerned officials of Bangladesh and GCC were present.

The secretary general thanked the foreign minister for his invitation to visit Bangladesh. He expressed his willingness to visit Bangladesh in due time.