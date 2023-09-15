72 human rights organisations including Amnesty call for release of Adilur

A total of 72 human rights organisations have called for the unconditional release to the secretary of the human rights organisation Odhikar, Adilur Rahman Khan, and its director, ASM Nasiruddin. These organisations from various countries, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, issued a statement on Thursday, calling upon Bangladesh to release them.

Earlier, Dhaka's cyber tribunal had sentenced Adilur Rahman Khan to two years imprisonment under Sector 57 of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act. Nasiruddin was also given a two-year prison sentence under the same act.

The statement issued by the 72 human rights organisations said that the Bangladesh authorities should ensure that Adilur Rahman and Nasiruddin are able to carry out their human rights activities without facing any form of retribution. The statement has been published on the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights website.