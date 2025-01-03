Employment falls, remittance rises, only Saudi labour market open

Employment, however, has increased in Saudi Arabia. In 2023 about 500,000 workers went to Saudi Arabia. Last year this exceeded 625,000. This trend may continue this year. After that new employment may decrease in Saudi Arabia too. There are also complaints of not getting work in accordance to the contract once arriving in Saudi Arabia. The workers thus become illegal there and are nabbed by the police to be sent back home.

The highest number of workers returning home empty handed without passports is from Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is to be the host of the 2034 football World Cup. According to sources, construction of infrastructure for the event has already begun. Demands for workers are coming in steadily. Over the past three months over 80 per cent of the overseas employment has been to Saudi Arabia. After June this year there may be a fall in sending workers there, sources say.

While the official claim is that workers are being sent to 168 countries, in the year 2024 workers were sent to 135 countries. However, a negligible amount went to most of these countries. Only one worker each went to 14 countries. In another 14 countries, only 2 workers went each. There are only eight countries where at least 10,000 workers went. Over 100,000 workers went to Saudi Arabia only.

Secretary general of the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) Ali Haider Chowdhury told Prothom Alo almost all labour markets have shut down other than Saudi Arabia. Dependence on a single marker can create complications. There will be a disaster if for any reason the Saudi market shut down. So caution must be exercised to ensure this market remains open and, at the same time, it is important to create alternative employment markets.