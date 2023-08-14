Letter to BB to open account with People's Bank of China  

The government wants to open an account with the People's Bank of China to repay the Russian loan for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. The Economic Relations Division (ERD) sent a letter to Bangladesh Bank on 7 August to take steps in this regard.

According to sources of the science and technology ministry as well as ERD, the government wants to repay the Russian loan in Chinese yuan. Under this arrangement, Bangladesh will pay China in US dollars. China will convert that into rubel and pay Russia.

In the ERD letter to Bangladesh Bank regarding opening an account with the People's Bank of China, it was said that it was urgently required to open this account in order to implement the intergovernmental loan agreement amendments signed between Bangladesh and Russia. The prime minister had given her approval to the summary regarding signing the agreement. The two amendments are now ready to be signed.