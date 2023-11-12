Hearing of appeal against scrapping Jamaat registration on 19 November

Last June the secretary general of Tarikat Federation, Syed Rezaul Huq Chandpuri and some others had filed separate petitions with the Appellate Division, seeking a ban on Jamaat's political activities and also brought about contempt of court charges against central leaders of the party.

The hearings of the two petitions were to take place on 6 November. On that day, the hearing of the leave to appeal filed by Jamaat was fixed for 12 November. The matter was placed at serial 9 on the cause list today, Sunday.

Lawyer Md Ziaur Rahman filed an appeal asking for eight weeks due to certain personal problems of senior lawyer AZ Mohammad Ali who has been appointed for Jamaat's leave to appeal hearing.

Senior lawyers Tania Amir and Ahsanul Karim were appearing for the appeal against Jamaat.

The court later fixed next Sunday as the hearing date. Speaking to Prothom Alo, senior lawyer Ahsanul Karim said, the High Court's ruling has declared Jamaat's registration as a party to be unlawful. Later the court gave scope for appeal to be filed again this verdict and this became an appeal.