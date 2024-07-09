Teachers-employees' strike: Many returning without service

A woman and his daughter, who came from Narayanganj, were standing in front of a room on the second floor of the registrar building on the Dhaka University campus.

They spoke to Prothom Alo around 11:00am on Monday. The daughter, who passed from an institution affiliated with Dhaka University, will go to the US, so they came for attestation of academic documents, as well as to take the transcript. The university staff did not complete the task.

Prothom Alo spoke to one of the officials from that room. Wishing anonymity, the official said they could not provide services due to the ongoing work abstention. Association leaders also directed them to stop working, the official added.

Most of the building’s rooms were locked at the time with notices on work abstention being seen hanging in front of several offices. Few people also came to receive services.

A procession of officials and employees was underway in front of the registrar's building and the teachers’ gathering was at a little distance.