Teachers and students on the streets, where's the government?

Dhaka University Chhatra Union president Meghmallar Basu had a different narrative. He said, "A sort of negative impression has been created about the teachers because of the role they had long played regarding the student movements, and the manner in which they campaigned overtly and covertly for Awami League before the election. When students at various times launched movements for their rights, with similar demands, the teachers would put pressure on them to join classes. So the students have no interest in their movement."

The Chhatra League stance in the anti-quota movement is confusing. Dhaka University Chhatra League general secretary Tanveer Hasan Saikat said that they supported the anti-quota movement. But he also commented that 'evil forces' was now leaning on this movement too. Then again, certain over-enthusiastic Chhatra League activists term this movement as anti-government and have obstructed in in several places.

At the moment, Dhaka University teachers are embroiled in their movement. The students are involved in their movement. No classes or exams are being held. The government is taking no initiative to resolve this stalemate. Most of the talkative ministers and Awami League leaders are silent. A few of them are making very measured statements.

Speaking at the Jubo Mahila League anniversary on Sunday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said, the quota issue should be resolved by the court. She questioned the justification of students rallying in the movement instead of carrying on with their studies. On the same day, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said they were closely observing the anti-quota movement of the students and the anti-pension movement of the teachers. But no one knows when this close observation will end.

It does not seem that the government policymakers are taking into account the damages caused by even one day's closure of the university. The offspring of most of the leaders study overseas. They build up their careers abroad. So they really have no need to worry about the country's education. But the students who study in the country's public universities mostly come from vary common families. They do not have the ability to study abroad or in the private universities within the country. Their studies will be harmed for as long as the public universities remain closed.

* Sohrab Hassan is joint editor of Prothom Alo and a poet

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir