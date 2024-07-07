Bangla blockade: Government created the quota chaos

The government which is so determined to retain the quota for the families of freedom fighters, is silent when it comes to the families of the martyrs. There are no facilities for them at all. Families of martyrs and families of freedom fighters have been categorised separately. It is an open secret how non-freedom fighters wangled freedom fighter certificates to get quota and age advantages. Several former secretaries were caught using false certificates to get their tenure in service extended.

The list of freedom fighters is the best example of how a good thing is destroyed. A new list is drawn up under every government and new names are added. Some people who have been issued freedom fighter certificates, were only five or six years old in 1971.

The government's stand on the quota issue is still not clear. In court they have stood in favour of abolishing the quota system. Yet those in the movement making the same demand, are being harassed in various ways. Attorney general Amin Uddin said in court, cancellling the quota is the government's decision on principle. They have appealed to keep this decision intact.

The question then is, if the government is in favour of abolishing the quota, why are Chhatra League men obstructing the anti-quota demonstrators. This is a double-standard stance of the government.

In 2018 the government revoked the quota system in face of the students' movement. If they now move away from that stand, this will amount to betraying the students. The government has appealed against the High Court ruling. Until the final settlement of the matter, it cannot be said that the court is in favour of quota. In many instances, the Appellate Division revokes the ruling of the High Court.

We must all keep in mind, there is no court above the court of the people. In 2013 the international war crimes tribunal had sentenced Jamaat leader Abdul Quader Mollah to life-term imprisonment. A movement against that verdict built up in Shahbagh. If that movement is not unconstitutional, why should the anti-quota movement be unconstitutional?