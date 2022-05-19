Lightning kills 3 in Sunamganj

A group of farm workers was working on the paddy field when they were struck by lightning around 11:00am, said Abdul Latif Tarafdar, officer-in-charge of Tahidpur Police Station.
While three of them died on the spot, the injured were admitted to a local hospital.
Lightning strike in Bangladesh
Lightning strike has turned into one of the deadliest natural disasters in Bangladesh, claiming over 200 lives every year.
According to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, 2,164 people died in lightning strikes in the country from 2011 to 2020. At least 216 people die every year on average in lightning strikes, more than by floods, cyclones and other calamities.
More than 70 per cent of the total lightning strikes occur between April and June, say experts.