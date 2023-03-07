‘BNP destroyed democracy, AL repairing it’

“Democracy is a lengthy process. Democracy will not achieve institutional form overnight. There are efforts from our side. Democracy has been gaining institutional shape gradually. The extent of democracy that the country has achieved so far was achieved under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. How did they practice democracy when they were in power?” said Obaidul Quader, also road transport and bridges minister.

Mentioning that the BNP banned the 7 March speech, the AL general secretary also said, “7 March is a historic milepost that changed the history of Bangladesh. They banned the speech that UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) recognised as one of the best speeches in the world. We do not think BNP has an iota of faith in this day, in the spirit of liberation war.”