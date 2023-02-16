Russia sending cargos for Rooppur project through alternative route

Russia is sending goods for the Rooppur nuclear power plant through an alternative route instead of the US-sanctioned Russian ship.

The Russian state news agency Tass reported this last Tuesday, quoting Rooppur's project implementing agency Rosatom.

Rosatom in a statement on the issue said the delay in sending the cargo would not affect the work of the Rooppur project and the construction is on schedule.

It was learnt that the ship named ‘URSA MAJOR’ is now coming back to Bay of Bengal again.