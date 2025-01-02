Rakhine after the fall of Maungdaw: Implications for Bangladesh and region

Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) convened a high-level policy cafe on “Rakhine after the Fall of Maungdaw: Implications for Bangladesh and the Region” on 28 December, 2024, stated a press release.

The discourse, held at The Westin, Dhaka, brought together security experts, former diplomats, and academics to discuss the evolving dynamics in Rakhine State and their implications for Bangladesh and its neighboring regions.

The discussion was moderated by BIPSS president Major General (Retd) ANM Muniruzzaman, president of BIPSS. Distinguished panelists included Major General (Retd) Md Shahidul Haque, former defense attaché to Myanmar and former ambassador to Libya along with Parvez Karim Abbasi, assistant professor at East-West University.

The dialogue focused on the increasing control of the Arakan Army (AA) over Rakhine State, which now dominates more than 80 per cent of the region, including its 271-km border with Bangladesh.

While delivering his opening remarks, Shafqat Munir, senior research fellow at BIPSS, elevated the discourse by sharing his valuable insights on the topic under discussion, and emphasised the importance of navigating through the leverage to acquire from the situation. Panelists emphasised the strategic necessity, as well, for Bangladesh to engage with the Arakan Army while maintaining a balanced approach that includes both diplomatic and military options.