Mahalaya being celebrated across country

Durga Puja will begin on 1 October on the day of Maha Shashthi. Goddess Durga will come to the earth (Martyalok) riding an elephant (gaja) through the Maha Sashthi Puja this year.
On Mahalaya, the Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee has arranged special programmes at Dhakeshwari Temple from 6:00am.
On this day, Hindus remember and pay homage to their deceased ancestors by performing a puja, and offering Brahmins clothes, food and sweets in their names.
This year there will be 32,168 Puja mandaps across the country.
Installation of CCTV cameras has been made compulsory at all puja mandaps ahead of Durga Puja to ensure security, Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said.
To ensure security at the puja mandaps, additional forces of law enforcement agencies will be deployed as per necessary.
Besides, Durga Puja organisers have been told to deploy volunteers to ensure security. The authorities concerned have been asked to provide wristbands to volunteers that will help the police to identify them.