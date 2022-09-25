Mahalaya being celebrated across country

Hindus across Bangladesh are celebrating Mahalaya, the auspicious occasion that heralds the advent of Goddess Durga, on Sunday.

Considered as a ceremonial invocation of Goddess Durga, Mahalaya is observed a week prior to Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community, reports news agency UNB.

Hindus believe the earth prepares itself and welcomes the coming of the Goddess and her children, through the celebrations.