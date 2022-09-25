Durga Puja to be celebrated in 32,168 mandaps in Bangladesh

Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of Bangalee Hindu community, will be organised at 32,168 mandaps (pandals), including 241 in the capital city, across the country this year, reports news agency BSS.

The information was disclosed at a meeting to exchange views of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad with newspersons at Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka Saturday.