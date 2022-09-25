Durga Puja to be celebrated in 32,168 mandaps in Bangladesh

The number of puja mandaps was 32,118 across the country in the previous year, said the parishad to the journalists.
Parishad’s president JL Bhowmik said Mahalaya, the auspicious occasion of heralding the advent of Goddess Durga, will be celebrated Sunday.
Durga Puja will begin with Maha Sashthi on 1 October and it will end on 5 October with immersion of idols.
He said volunteers will work at every puja mandaps round the clock during the five-day Durga Puja to help the law enforcement agencies to avert any untoward situation.
Parishad’s general secretary professor Chandranath Poddar was also present at the meeting.