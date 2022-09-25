Bangladesh

Durga Puja to be celebrated in 32,168 mandaps in Bangladesh

Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of Bangalee Hindu community, will be organised at 32,168 mandaps (pandals), including 241 in the capital city, across the country this year, reports news agency BSS.

The information was disclosed at a meeting to exchange views of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad with newspersons at Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka Saturday.

The number of puja mandaps was 32,118 across the country in the previous year, said the parishad to the journalists.

Parishad’s president JL Bhowmik said Mahalaya, the auspicious occasion of heralding the advent of Goddess Durga, will be celebrated Sunday.

Durga Puja will begin with Maha Sashthi on 1 October and it will end on 5 October with immersion of idols.

He said volunteers will work at every puja mandaps round the clock during the five-day Durga Puja to help the law enforcement agencies to avert any untoward situation.

Parishad’s general secretary professor Chandranath Poddar was also present at the meeting.

