US, Bangladesh to hold tariff talks again as certain issues remain unresolved

Certain issues remain unresolved in discussions over tariff waivers for Bangladeshi products in the US market. After three days of talks, the two sides could not reach consensus on a number of points. As a result, Bangladesh and the United States will hold further discussions on the matter.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Washington issued a statement in this regard today, Saturday.

According to the statement, on the third and final day of the second round of trade talks, the two countries reached agreements on several additional points. However, some issues remain unresolved. While both sides engaged in negotiations and counterarguments, full agreement could not be reached on certain matters.