'Extra care required for children’s eyesight'

Ophthalmologists highlighted the necessity of extra care to maintain the health of children’s eyes or the eyesight.

They came up with this observation during a roundtable held at the seminar hall of Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar area of the capital on Wednesday.

Sightsavers, an international non-government organisation (NGO) working with eyesight health, organised this roundtable in association with Prothom Alo as the media partner.

Today, 10 October is the World Sight Day. The day is observed on the second Thursday of October every year. The roundtable was in fact organised to mark the day. The slogan of the World Sight Day this year is ‘Children: Love Your Eyes’.

With this theme in sight, “Ensuring eye care in health sector: setbacks and way out” was fixed as the topic of discussion at the roundtable. Notable ophthalmologists and representatives from different non-government organisations working with eye health participated at the roundtable.

International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) Bangladesh Chapter chairman and Ophthalmological Society of Bangladesh (OSB) president, professor AHM Enayet Hossain attended the roundtable as a special speaker. He said that despite a lot of limitations, there has been progress of eye healthcare in the country.