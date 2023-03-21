23 sentenced to death for grisly murder in Madaripur 

A court in Madaripur has sentenced 23 people to death and six others to life-term imprisonment for their involvement in a brutal murder in the district.

They all have also been fined with Tk 50,000 each.

Begum Lailatul Ferdous, additional district and sessions judge, handed down the verdict around 5:00pm on Tuesday, said public prosecutor (PP) Siddiqur Rahman Singh.

Talking to Prothom Alo, the public prosecutor termed the judgment a rare case.

He said the victim – Rajib Sardar, 25 – was chopped to death in an organised way in the Harikumaria area of Madaripur municipality on 1 September 2012, following his feud with maternal uncles.