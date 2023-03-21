Local News

23 sentenced to death for grisly murder in Madaripur 

A court in Madaripur has sentenced 23 people to death and six others to life-term imprisonment for their involvement in a brutal murder in the district.

They all have also been fined with Tk 50,000 each. 

Begum Lailatul Ferdous, additional district and sessions judge, handed down the verdict around 5:00pm on Tuesday, said public prosecutor (PP) Siddiqur Rahman Singh. 

Talking to Prothom Alo, the public prosecutor termed the judgment a rare case.

He said the victim – Rajib Sardar, 25 – was chopped to death in an organised way in the Harikumaria area of Madaripur municipality on 1 September 2012, following his feud with maternal uncles.

He sustained 52 wound marks and succumbed to injuries on the following day. “If the motive and plan (of all accused) remain the same, the court may award them with the same sentence,” he added. 

According to the case statement, it was a morning when Rajib Sardar returned home from his nursery and the convicts chopped him mercilessly with local weapons. 

After rescue, the locals took Rajib to Madaripur sadar hospital, but physicians referred him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. He, however, died while being taken to Dhaka. 

Later, his uncle Ali Hawladar filed a case with sadar police station, accusing 47 people, including Jamal Hawladar, Rahim Hawladar, and Asad Hawladar. After 11 years, the court handed down the verdict.

The death-row convicts are Abdul Hai Howladar, Abdul Haque Howladar, Zahirul Howladar, Russell Howladar, Raja Howladar, Kalu Howladar, Sobhan Howladar, Tushar Sharif, Yusuf Howladar, Azizul Howladar, Rahim Howladar, Rezaul Howladar, Shamim Howladar, Ahad Howladar, Daliluddin Howladar, Alil Uddin Howladar, Jasim Howladar, Monir Howladar, Suman Sharif, Sagar Sharif, Hafizul Kazi, Kalu Kazi and Alauddin Kazi.

