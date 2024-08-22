At least 2 killed in floods, 2.9m people affected in 8 districts

The disaster management and relief ministry said 357 unions of eight districts have been flooded, causing death of two persons, one in Feni’s Fulgazi upazila and the other in Brahmanbaria.

The ministry’s additional secretary KM Ali Reza revealed this information at a press briefing around 1:30pm today, Thursday.

The ministry said the flood has marooned 440,840 families and affected over 2.9 million (29,04,964) people.