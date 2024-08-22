At least 2 killed in floods, 2.9m people affected in 8 districts
The disaster management and relief ministry said 357 unions of eight districts have been flooded, causing death of two persons, one in Feni’s Fulgazi upazila and the other in Brahmanbaria.
The ministry’s additional secretary KM Ali Reza revealed this information at a press briefing around 1:30pm today, Thursday.
The ministry said the flood has marooned 440,840 families and affected over 2.9 million (29,04,964) people.
Ali Reza said a total of 1534 shelter centers have been opened in the flood affected regions. Over 75,000 people have taken shelter in those facilities.
The Met Office predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the north-east region and upstream in the next 48 hours. Rivers of northeastern and eastern part of the country are swelling due to heavy rainfall and onrush of water.
Relief activities are being carried out in flooded districts while 309 medical teams are working in six districts.
The disaster management and relief ministry has kept its control center open. People have been asked to contact a hotline number (0255101115) for information and assistance.
Deputy commissioners in flood-affected districts have been given necessary instructions to work in coordination with coordinators of Students Against Discrimination, army, medical teams and other volunteers.
Army and Navy are conducting rescue operations in Feni. Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) men are also joining the rescue mission.