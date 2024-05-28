Give us a single example of rights violation: Army chief

Army chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed said, “Bangladesh Army has carried out duties in 43 peacekeeping missions and more than 6,000 peacekeepers are currently deployed in various missions. Could you give us a single example from any mission where we violated disciplines or human rights?”

“We have carried out duties in many regions including Africa, Asia and Europe. Have you ever found any allegation of human rights violations against us?” he added.

General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed made these remarks in reply to queries from journalists after attending the 12th annual general meeting of the Asia-Pacific Peace Operations Training Centers (AAPTC) at Rajendrapur Cantonment, Gazipur on Monday.