Rohingya miscreants abduct five farmers

The two missing are: Nazir Ahmed, 50, and his son Mohammad Hossen, 27, residents of Pankhali. They were picked up from the cucumber field to Morichyaghona hill.

As of writing this report around 7:30pm, their whereabouts haven't traced.

Ransom of Tk 500,000 was demanded via a phone call though the number was found switched off later. Quoting the victim's relatives, Nhila union chairman Rashed Mahmud Ali confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.