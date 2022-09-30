Rohingya miscreants abduct five farmers

The two missing are: Nazir Ahmed, 50, and his son Mohammad Hossen, 27, residents of Pankhali. They were picked up from the cucumber field to Morichyaghona hill.
As of writing this report around 7:30pm, their whereabouts haven't traced.
Ransom of Tk 500,000 was demanded via a phone call though the number was found switched off later. Quoting the victim's relatives, Nhila union chairman Rashed Mahmud Ali confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
According to the victims' families, the five abducted persons went to the fields in the Morichyaghona hill to work early yesterday. All of a sudden, 10-12 people stormed there and made them hostage, demanding Tk 500,000 as ransom.
Of them, Md Shajahan, 35, Abu Bakkar, 40, and his son Mehedi Hasan, 12, were abducted from paddy field while Nazir Ahmed and his son Mohammad Hossen from cucumber field.
At a stage, they shot farmer Shajahan and hacked Abu Bakkar and Mehedi Hasan as they refused to pay the amount. When the relatives of the abducted farmers approached the field to save them, the miscreants released three injured immediately and took two to the hill at gunpoint.
Later, the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment. Shajahan with bullet wounds is undergoing treatment at Cox’s Bazar sadar hospital while Abu Bakker and his son Mehedi at Teknaf upazila health complex.
Nhila union chairman Rashed Mahmud Ali told Prothom Alo that Rohingya miscreants abducted five farmers from paddy and cucumber fields. Earlier, several farmers were picked up from the Nhila hill area.
Teknaf police station officer-in-charge Md Hafizur Rahman said they are working on the issue after being informed by the local chairman.