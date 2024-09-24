Army officer stabbed to death in Cox's Bazar’s operation

An army officer was killed by miscreants during a joint forces operation in the Dulahazara area of Chakaria upazila, Cox’s Bazar. The deceased officer, Lieutenant Tanjim Sarwar Nirjan, 23, was part of the 39 ST Battalion, as reported by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late Monday night during a raid based on intelligence reports of a group of armed robbers hiding in the area. A joint team, including army and police forces, launched the operation at around midnight, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).