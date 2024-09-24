Army officer stabbed to death in Cox's Bazar’s operation
An army officer was killed by miscreants during a joint forces operation in the Dulahazara area of Chakaria upazila, Cox’s Bazar. The deceased officer, Lieutenant Tanjim Sarwar Nirjan, 23, was part of the 39 ST Battalion, as reported by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.
The incident occurred late Monday night during a raid based on intelligence reports of a group of armed robbers hiding in the area. A joint team, including army and police forces, launched the operation at around midnight, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The joint forces, led by Major Uzzal and including Lieutenant Tanjim, two junior commissioned officers, and 24 soldiers, surrounded a house at around 12:30 am. Upon sensing the presence of law enforcement, the robbers attempted to flee.
Lieutenant Tanjim confronted two men during the raid. Tanjim was fatally injured when one of the assailants stabbed him in the neck. He was rushed to Chakaria Christian Hospital and later transferred to Ramu Combined Military Hospital (CMH) as his condition deteriorated. Doctors at CMH declared him dead at 4:50 am.
Lieutenant Tanjim hailed from Tangail district. After completing his higher secondary education at Pabna Cadet College, he joined the Bangladesh Army in 2022, commissioned through the 82nd Long-Term Course into the Army Service Corps.
Three suspects arrested
Following the incident, the joint forces managed to arrest three suspects. "Three suspects have been arrested during the operation, and interrogation is ongoing," confirmed Additional Superintendent of Police MM Rakibul Raja of Chakaria Circle.
Further investigations are underway to apprehend the rest of the culprits involved in the attack. The military and law enforcement agencies have offered condolences for the loss of Lieutenant Tanjim and vowed to continue their operations to secure the area.