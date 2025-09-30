Khagrachhari blockade continues today, life at a standstill
The road blockade in Khagrachhari, called under the banner of ‘Jumma Chhatra Janata’, has continued into today, Tuesday. Although the blockade has been eased on the Chattogram–Khagrachhari and Dhaka–Khagrachhari highways, long-distance buses have yet to resume operation.
Only a few autorickshaws and easy bikes are running on the internal roads as well. The section 144, imposed by the administration, also remains in force in the Sadar and Guimara upazila of the district.
The blockade was called in protest following allegations of the gang rape of a teenage girl from the hill community. While the blockade was ongoing on Sunday, Ramesu Bazar in Guimara upazila of Khagrachhari turned into a battleground amid protests and violence.
There were clashes and chase between law enforcement agencies and the blockaders there. A local faction also sided with the law enforcement forces. Three members of the hill community were killed in gunfire, while at least 20 people including an army major were left injured.
Earlier on Saturday, there were incidents of clashes and vandalism between hill community members and Bengalis in Khagrachhari centring the blockade programme. Following that, the administration imposed Section 144 in Sadar upazila, the municipality area, and Guimara upazila until further notice.
Visiting Shapla Chattar area in Khagrachhari municipal town this morning, law enforcement personnel were seen deployed at every intersection. Most shops were closed, and there were few pedestrians on the roads. People spotted moving in groups were being questioned. Only a handful of tomtoms (horse carts) were seen operating in the town.
Superintendent of Police (SP) in Khagrachhari Arefin Jewel said that army, BGB, police, and other law enforcement agency members were patrolling to keep the law and order situation under control. Since Monday, no untoward incidents have been reported.
When asked, Khagrachhari Deputy Commissioner (DC) ABM Iftekhar Uddin Khandker said that Section 144 in Sadar upazila, the municipality area, and Guimara upazila would remain in place until the blockade is lifted.
Meanwhile on Sunday night, the bodies of the three people shot dead in Guimara were handed over to their families after post-mortem.
The deceased are: Athui Marma, 21, of Chairmanpara in Debolchhari of Sindukchhari Union, Athrau Marma, 22, of Shang Cheng Gulipara in Hafchhari Union, and Toiching Marma, 20, of Bottola area in Ramesu Bazar of Guimara upazila.
Khagrachhari Civil Surgeon Saber Ahmed said that 14 people injured in Guimara were taken to the Sadar hospital. Of them, 13 are still undergoing treatment at that hospital while one has been transferred to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.
The teenage girl from the hill community was allegedly gang raped around 9:00 pm on Tuesday night as she was returning home after private tuition. Around 11:00 pm, she was found unconscious in a field by her relatives. Police have arrested a man named Shayan Shill in connection with the incident, and a court has placed him on six days’ remand.