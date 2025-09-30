Khagrachhari blockade continues today, life at a standstill

The road blockade in Khagrachhari, called under the banner of ‘Jumma Chhatra Janata’, has continued into today, Tuesday. Although the blockade has been eased on the Chattogram–Khagrachhari and Dhaka–Khagrachhari highways, long-distance buses have yet to resume operation.

Only a few autorickshaws and easy bikes are running on the internal roads as well. The section 144, imposed by the administration, also remains in force in the Sadar and Guimara upazila of the district.

The blockade was called in protest following allegations of the gang rape of a teenage girl from the hill community. While the blockade was ongoing on Sunday, Ramesu Bazar in Guimara upazila of Khagrachhari turned into a battleground amid protests and violence.