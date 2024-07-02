Over 800 tourists stranded due to incessant rain in Sajek

Local administration and Sajek resort-cottage owners sources said water level of Kachalong and Gangaram rivers of Sajek union in Baghaichhari upazila goes up due to incessant rain in Rangamati.

Baghaihat bazar area and Machalong bazar area road of Baghaihat-Sajek road were inundated due to onrush of hill water on Monday night. Although the people nearby are moving in boats, movements of all types of vehicles have been halted.

Over 800 tourists at Ruilui tourist centre at Sajek have been stranded due to the inundation of the road. They were supposed to return to Khagrachhari from Sajek at around 10:30am today, Tuesday. The tourists have to wait until water recedes.