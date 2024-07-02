Over 800 tourists stranded due to incessant rain in Sajek
Over 800 tourists have been stranded at Sajek tourist centres as movements of all types of vehicles have been halted due to inundation of two places for onrush of hill water at Baghaihat-Sajek road of Baghaichhari upazila in Rangamati.
Sajek resort-cottage owners association has confirmed this.
Over 800 tourists at Ruilui tourist centre at Sajek have been stranded due to the inundation of the road. They were supposed to return to Khagrachhari from Sajek at around 10:30am today, Tuesday. The tourists have to wait until water recedes
Local administration and Sajek resort-cottage owners sources said water level of Kachalong and Gangaram rivers of Sajek union in Baghaichhari upazila goes up due to incessant rain in Rangamati.
Baghaihat bazar area and Machalong bazar area road of Baghaihat-Sajek road were inundated due to onrush of hill water on Monday night. Although the people nearby are moving in boats, movements of all types of vehicles have been halted.
Over 800 tourists at Ruilui tourist centre at Sajek have been stranded due to the inundation of the road. They were supposed to return to Khagrachhari from Sajek at around 10:30am today, Tuesday. The tourists have to wait until water recedes.
Sajek resort-cottage owners association president Suporna Deb Barman, speaking to Prothom Alo, said the stranded tourists have to stay for the next few days if rain does not subside. In that case, the tourists will not be charged for staying in rooms. As water is brought from far away so water bills will be taken, he added.
Meanwhile, movements of passenger buses and heavy vehicles are halted due to landslide and inundation at Rangamati-Khagrachhari road. Only motorcycles and auto-rickshaws are plying in the locality. Landslides occured due to heavy rainfall at Bodhirpur area of Rangamati-Khagrachhari on Monday night.