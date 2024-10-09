S Alam-owned banks unable to provide profits on savings certificates

Mohammad Helal Uddin is a joint secretary at the Finance Division of the finance ministry. He shared his bitter experiences with savings certificates with this correspondent at the secretariat on Tuesday.

He said he has accounts at a bank owned by S Alam Group and he had been receiving profits against his investment on savings certificates, and he used to allocate that money for monthly spending, but the bank is not giving him profits now.

Many people were seen coming to the Department of National Savings with applications for branch change. Prothom Alo spoke to an applicant, who is a former additional secretary.

The former government official told Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity,” I am not getting back my money. Bangladesh Bank along with the Department of National Savings should take responsibility for this issue.”

Many of the people, who do not receive profits despite the profits being deposited to banks automatically and whose savings scheme will be matured in the near future, are applying to the Department of National Savings to change bank accounts and branches.

The Department of National Savings received 270 applications in the past two months, and the figure is unusual than any other time of the year, while secretaries, additional secretaries and joint secretaries are also among the applicants.