10 armed men identified, none arrested

The police so far has identified ten persons who had been involved in the clashes at the New Market area, with helmets and sharp weapons. Five of them were directly involved with hacking of courier service employee Nahid Hossain. Their identities were confirmed from video footage of the clashes and by talking to witnesses.

However, none of these ten identified assailants could be arrested even after six days of the incident. But, several sources involved with the investigation of the case confirmed to Prothom Alo that five of them are under police surveillance.