3 of a family burnt in fire from gas cylinder leak in Gazipur

Three members of a family suffered burn injuries in a fire apparently from gas cylinder leak in Boardbazar Muktarbari area of Gazipur city on Sunday night, reports UNB.

The injured are Md Minarul Islam, 35, a section officer of National University, his father Md Farman Mandal, 75, and his mother Khadiza Begum, 65.

Police and locals said Minarul bought a gas cylinder from a local shop on Sunday afternoon.

