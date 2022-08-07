Fuel price hike: Tank-lorry owners go on strike in Khulna

Tank-lorry owners called a 24-hour strike from Sunday morning in 15 districts of Khulna division demanding readjustment of transport fare and commission following the latest hike in diesel price, UNB reports.

The strike started at 8:00am and will continue till 8:00am on Monday, said Md Farhad Hossain, general secretary of Khulna Divisional Committee of Bangladesh Tank-Lorry Owners Association.